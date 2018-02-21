School and Business Closures and Delays for February 21, 2018

Here are the latest weather-related school and business closures and delays for Wednesday, February 21, 2018:

EPIC / Head Start – All AM ECEAP classes at EPIC Place, OIC, East Valley and Ahtanum are canceled. Head Start AM classes at Tieton, Fairview, Union Gap and Wide Hollow are canceled. Classes at Jefferson, Castlevale and East Valley (Head Start) are on a 2-Hour Delay

Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Ione School District: 3-Hour Delay

Morrow County School District (including Boardman, Heppner & Irrigon schools): 3-Hour Delay

Pendleton School District: ON TIME, but Snow Routes are in effect for the South Hill.

West Valley School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No a.m. Preschool and no EARLY START