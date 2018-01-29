School continues despite water leak at Hermiston elementary

A school district in Hermiston is bringing in extra water and portable restrooms after a water leak due to rusted pipes.

School officials at Highland Hills Elementary School say water will be turned off at 12:30 p.m. but school will continue as normal. Currently, crews are out working to fix the leak.

Administrators have brought in portable restrooms, bottled water, and hand sanitizers on site, available for students and staff. They say that lunch times will not be affected by the water leak.

District administrators will provide an update as more information is available.





