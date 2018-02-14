Most school levies pass across Mid-Columbia basin

For the most part, voters gave thumbs up to levies in school districts in our region during a special election yesterday.

Education and technology levies passed in Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, North Franklin, Kahlotus, Prosser, Finley, Ki-Be.

The Othello School District’s efforts to secure a construction and renovation bond received a majority of a “yes” vote, with more than 50% of voters approving the bond in Franklin and Adams Counties.

However, the bond needs a 60% majority vote in order to pass. Additional mail-in ballots could change the outcome, but the final results won’t be available for a few days.