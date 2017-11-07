Screams of “Help!” draw 911 call, but mischievous parrot is the culprit

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) – A UPS deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman’s screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.
The green-and-yellow bird was in good health and no humans were involved.
