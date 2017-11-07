latest News

Screams of “Help!” draw 911 call, but mischievous parrot is the culprit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders with parrot Diego who turned out to be the source of what sounded like a woman's screams. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Posted By: Associated Press November 7, 2017

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) – A UPS deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman’s screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.

The green-and-yellow bird was in good health and no humans were involved.

 

