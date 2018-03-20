Seattle artist creates 50-foot mural for Richland school

A Seattle artist recently completed a 50-foot mural of the native Tri-Cities environment for a Richland elementary school.

School officials say the painting was completed thanks to a grant from the Washington State Art in Public Places program. Once commissioned, Jean Bradbury painted a mix of animals and plants on pieces of cutout plywood, which was then installed on the walls in the center hallway staircase at Lewis and Clark Elementary School this week.

The artist said on her Facebook page she even added a silver penny to the design because of the history of Hanford and World War II. It is silver in color because pennies were not made of copper during the war.

Bradbury also recently completed a utility box wrap for Kent, Washington and has created several oil paintings.