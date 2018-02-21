Seattle faces damage claim over ex-mayor abuse allegations

SEATTLE (AP) – The former foster son of ex-Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has filed a claim for damages against the city, saying that last year it negligently failed to investigate his and other men’s allegations that Murray sexually abused them decades ago.

The Seattle Times reports Jeff Simpson’s claim notice says he intends to eventually sue both the city and Murray to let a jury decide the amount Simpson should be compensated for damages and legal costs, noting that figure could exceed $1 million.

Neither the Seattle City Attorney’s Office nor Murray’s private lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment early Wednesday.

Murray, who resigned in September after a fifth man – his cousin – publicly accused him of sexual abuse decades ago, has persistently denied all of his accusers’ allegations.