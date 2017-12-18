Second generation retail store closing in Kennewick

The Crest Hallmark Gold Crown store in Kennewick announced Monday that it’s closing.

Store owner Patrick Jilek says changes in the retail industry have hit many brick and mortar shops over the past decade.

He says the internet has certainly played a part, but there’s more to it.

“Competition in the marketplace and the fact that greeting cards are available in just about every store has created declining customer counts in the Gold Crown Store network,” said Jilek.

At one point there were 5,000 Gold Crown Hallmark stores, according to a press release. With recent closures, there are currently only about 1,700 stores in operation.

Crest Hallmark first opened in Kennewick in 1976, across the street from where it is now in the Kennewick Plaza near Safeway.

The Kennewick location will close sometime in January. Jilek says the Richland location will remain open.