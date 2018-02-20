Second murder victim linked to Pasco stabbing suspect

An 82-year-old Pasco woman is believed to be the second person murdered by a man already behind bars.

Officers say they discovered the woman had been killed in her home in the 1200 block of W. Washington Street, because she possibly owned a car that the suspect was driving when he was arrested.

It first started on Valentine’s Day, when neighbors called police after Demetrius Graves was found dead on the sidewalk around 6th and Clark. Officers say he had been stabbed to death following what they said was a fight between Graves and Hector Orozco. Police say a short time later, Orozco was arrested at the Rodeway Inn on N. Oregon Avenue in Pasco.

Pasco police say they searched a blue 1992 Toyota Corolla he was driving at the time and contacted Bonnie Ross who had owned the car at one point, but she did not return their calls. Police say at this point, they are not sure if she still actually owned the car.

On Friday, neighbors started to worry because they had not seen Ross. They reached out to her son, who also had not seen her and gave them permission to enter the home and check on her. Officers say the neighbors found Ross’ body and called police. She is believed to have died in a similar manner as Graves. Police say they started to link the two cases together and collected DNA from both scenes.

Orozco is currently in the Franklin County jail facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree.