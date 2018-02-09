Semi driver killed in I-82 rollover crash

A Spokane semi-truck driver died after troopers say he missed a curve on I-82 in Umatilla County and that caused the truck to roll several times in the median.

Oregon State Patrol says the 52-year-old Ray Harper was taking the I-82 on-ramp from I-84 westbound around midnight Friday when the crash happened. Troopers say the driver was thrown from the semi towing an unloaded flatbed trailer and died at the scene.

Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command are conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.

The roadway was partially closed for approximately 5 hours to allow for scene investigation and vehicle recovery.