Semi-truck crash closed I-84 east of Pendleton

Oregon State Police have closed down a section of I-84 Eastbound because of a semi-truck that crashed.

The Interstate is closed at Exit 216, about six miles east of Pendleton.

The crash happened near MP 254, about a six miles west of La Grande.

Travelers headed east on I-84 will need to wait until the road reopens.

Westbound travel isn’t impacted.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated traffic conditions.