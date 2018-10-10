Semi-truck crash closed I-84 east of Pendleton

Oregon State Police have closed down a section of I-84 Eastbound because of a semi-truck that crashed.
The Interstate is closed at Exit 216, about six miles east of Pendleton.
The crash happened near MP 254, about a six miles west of La Grande.
Travelers headed east on I-84 will need to wait until the road reopens.
Westbound travel isn’t impacted.
Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated traffic conditions.
