Sen. Maureen Walsh returning to work after heart attack

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Sen. Maureen Walsh suffered a minor heart attack two weeks ago but is expected back in the Senate this week.

Walsh, a Republican from Walla Walla, was seeking treatment for chest pain at Capital Medical Center in Olympia on Jan. 30 when the incident occurred. A news release issued Tuesday said she was then taken to University of Washington Medical Center, where she had two stents placed into partially blocked arteries.

No further medical treatment is needed, her office said, and she’ll be back to work on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Walsh said she feels “truly blessed that things went the way they did” and that she’s looking forward to returning to the Capitol.