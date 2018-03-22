Senate candidate to hold campaign event in Richland

A candidate challenging US Senator Maria Cantwell’s seat plans to hold an election event in the Tri-Cities this week.

Joey Gibson had originally planned to hold the event at a local hotel. However, according to a press release from Gibson’s campaign, the hotel received threats and cancelled the event as a result.

That prompted Gibson to relocate the event to the John Dam Plaza on George Washington Way near the HAPO stage from 11 am to 2pm.

Derek Lancaster with the Joey Gibson for US Senate campaign says they’re aware that another event is taking place at the Plaza at the same time, and is working with local law enforcement.

Lancaster said the campaign was told no permit was needed to hold the event at the John Dam Plaza.

We’ve reached out to the city of Richland to find out how it plans to work with the campaign and the March for Respect event sponsored by The Arc of the Tri-Cities.

The March for Respect event is to honor local citizens living with disabilities.

So far, city officials have to returned our calls for clarification.