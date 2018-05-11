Severe weather expected to last through weekend

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Threats of severe weather remain Friday — especially in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska — as more than 160 reports of damaging storms were filed on Thursday throughout the U.S.

Winds in Nebraska almost reached 80 mph, and winds exceeded 60 mph in North Carolina and Virginia.

The storm pattern on Friday and Saturday is continuing from the Plains all the way to the Northeast.

On Saturday, a low-pressure system will move east from the Plains into the Midwest and Northeast, bringing with it a higher risk of damaging winds, hail or even tornadoes.

In addition to storms, a stationary frontal boundary is expected to deliver more rain over this wide area, from the Rockies all the way to the Northeast.

Some areas could see between 3 and 4 inches of rain over the weekend, with flooding possible in the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest, partially due to snowmelt.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.