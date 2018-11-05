Severe weather heading east as Election Day approaches

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The same storm system that dumped up to 16 inches of snow from Wyoming to Colorado, shutting down major roads, is heading for the Mississippi River Valley.

Severe weather is predicted later Monday and into the evening. The biggest threats from the severe storms will be damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

On Election Day, the storm system will be heading toward the East Coast, with storms potentially stretching from Atlanta to Philadelphia. More strong winds and hail are expected, with tornadoes possible.

New York and Boston may see strong thunderstorms, as rain and snow showers will be expected in the northern Great Lakes.

Showers will be possible in and around Seattle, with snow in the Cascades and northern Rockies.

Most of the central U.S., from Denver to the Twin Cities to Chicago, will be mostly dry and seasonally cool.

Warm weather is expected in the southernmost parts of the country, from Los Angeles across to southern Florida.

