Sheriff’s patrol car stolen, crashed in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Oregon say a man arrested for burglary stole a patrol car after slipping out of his handcuffs.

The 23-year-old crashed the vehicle into a ditch near Hermiston and was on the run Thursday. The East Oregonian newspaper reports that police were searching on foot and with ATVs.

Sgt. Josh Roberts of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Christopher Phillips, had been placed in the back of the patrol car after he was arrested in a vacant house for burglary and criminal trespassing.

It’s believed he slipped his handcuffs, broke out the back window and got into the driver’s seat.

Roberts says Phillips is believed to be alone and unarmed.