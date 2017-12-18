SIU says Kennewick officer justified in shooting and killing sword-wielding man

A Special Investigative Unit has determined that a Kennewick Police officer was justified in shooting and killing a sword-wielding man in August.

Police went to the intersection of 10th Ave. and S. Olympia St. on August 13th to investigate reports of a man walking around armed with a sword.

Officials with the police department say two officers arrived at the scene at the same time, and Officer Jason Kiel got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the suspect. That’s when officers say Hussein Hassan struck Kiel in the head with the sword.

The report states that Hassan was then shot at and hit by ten of twelve shots fired by Kiel and Officer Joshua Kuhn on-scene.

Medics arrived on the scene and treated the suspect, who later died at the hospital.

The Kennewick Police Department’s Firearms Review Board agreed with the SIU report and said both the officers actions were, “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Kennewick’s Police Chief Ken Hohenberg said in a statement, “I concur with both the Criminal Investigation as well as the Administrative Investigation. Further, under the circumstances that the officers were confronted, they had the right to not only defend themselves but a duty and obligation to do so as well.”

Both Officers have been returned to full duty.