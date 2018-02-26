Sixteen people die from flu in Benton and Franklin counties

Sixteen people have died from the flu in Benton and Franklin counties since mid-December, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Officials say the two most recent victims are men from Benton County and both were at the increased risk due to age or underlying health conditions. One of the men was in his 50’s and the other in his 80’s. Neither man had received his flu vaccine.

Flu activity increased dramatically in Benton and Franklin Counties in December and remains high.