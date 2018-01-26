Snoqualmie Pass ski area to reopen Friday

SEATTLE (AP) – After a failure in the public water system at Snoqualmie Pass closed the Summit at Snoqualmie Thursday, the ski resort says it will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Friday.

The ski area posted on its website Thursday that crews had located and isolated the water leak and were working to restore water to their facilities as well as local business and residences.

The entire pass area remains under a boil order so the ski area on Friday will only have beverages, snacks and other packaged products available for purchase.