Snow is forecasted to hit the Columbia Basin Tuesday night

Just when we thought Mother Nature planned to bring us an early Spring, the forecast is calling for snow.

The National Weather Service is predicting that most of the area will receive the white stuff after midnight Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Forecasts show the Columbia Basin will get 2 to 4 inches of snow with the higher amounts north of Tri-Cities. As for the Washington Blue Mountain Foothills, the area will get 1 to 3 inches of snow with the higher amounts north and east of Walla Walla before snow changes to rain in the late morning and afternoon. The area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory at midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For Oregon, near the northern Blue Mountains expect anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of snow through Wednesday evening.

The upper Columbia Basin is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at midnight Tuesday until noon Wednesday around Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City. The National Weather Service says the area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Of course, meteorologists are reminding drivers the Wednesday morning commute could be slick, so take it slow when driving.