Soap Lake boil water advisory cancelled

A boil water advisory has been lifted from the city of Soap Lake after testing results came back clean.

The city says the water samples were sent to Wenatchee Wednesday after a water main broke this past weekend and interrupted the supply to the reservoir.

Mayor Raymond Gravelle had said previously they anticipated it to be lifted Friday, but results came back a day early.

He also said the city just commissioned a rate study to examine a replacement of Soap Lake’s aging water system that has failed after decades of deferred maintenance.

“Those rate increases will be fairly significant if approved by council but that will enable us to be able to cash fund these projects,” says Gravelle.