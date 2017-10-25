Soap Lake boil water advisory expected to be lifted Friday

Soap Lake is expected to have the boil water advisory lifted Friday after the water main failed, according to the Mayor.

The city has been under a boil water notice after a four foot section of the city water main blew out on Saturday afternoon interrupting the supply to the city reservoir.

Mayor Raymond Gravelle says they anticipate it to be lifted soon, after the system was flushed, chlorinated and water samples have been sent to Wenatchee.

He adds the city just commissioned a rate study to examine a replacement of Soap Lake’s aging water system that has failed after decades of deferred maintenance.

“Those rate increases will be fairly significant if approved by council but that will enable us to be able to cash fund these projects,” says Gravelle.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.