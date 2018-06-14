Soap Lake Fire fully contained, fire crews released

A 2,000 acre fire that broke out in Grant County Monday afternoon is now fully contained.

Jeff Seviegney with Washington State Patrol says

“We’re just releasing the last of our firefighters to head home,” says Jeff Seviengey with Washington State Patrol. “This fire is in the books as complete and has been turned over to the local jurisdiction as of noon on Thursday.”

There were no injuries or in the blaze, and just one small outbuilding was damaged.

“Really a great story, and it started off with the local jurisdiction. State, Federal, and local resources that responded to this incident Monday afternoon They really did work super hard all through the night and into the morning, saved numerous homes from being burned.”

A team and trucks from Benton County Fire District #1 were included in the state-wide mobilization.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.