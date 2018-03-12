Spokane murder suspect arrested in Kennewick standoff

A murder suspect is in custody following a short standoff in Kennewick over the weekend.

Investigators in Spokane say Marcus Arevalo was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Spokane. Officers issued a bulletin with a vehicle description following Thursday’s shooting.

On Saturday, a Kennewick patrol officer located the car and while waiting for backup, the car left the 600 block of W Kennewick Ave.

The car was pulled over and officers determined the suspects of the homicide were not inside. Officers did discover Arevalo was still back at the house and so officers called in the Tri-Cities SWAT team.

“The Tri-Cities SWAT team was able to make phone contact with him and he, fairly compliantly, but resistant, he came out on his own,” says Kiel.

Kennewick Police Sergeant Jason Kiel say the 33-year old suspect was arrested, another man who was with him was held for questioning.

Kennewick Ave between Fruitland St and Carmichael was closed for about 3 hours Saturday before police reopened the area.

Spokane police say they were called to a home in Northeast Spokane after a gunshot was heard. A vehicle was also reportedly seen driving hastily through the area. A short time later the car arrived at Holy Family Hospital and police say a male with a gunshot wound was found dead in the car.