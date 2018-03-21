Spokane officer fired for violating department policies

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane Police Department has fired an officer who was arrested on domestic violence charges last year.

The Spokesman-Review reports that while criminal charges were dropped, an internal investigation found Officer John Scott had violated department policies.

Police spokesman John O’Brien said he could not provide details about Scott’s behavior.

O’Brien did say Scott violated policies that spell out standards for job performance and insubordination, prohibit job-related conflicts of interest and require officers to “conduct themselves in a manner which does not discredit the law enforcement profession or the Spokane Police Department.”

Scott joined the department in March 2013. He was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest in July. O’Brien said Scott remained on paid leave until he was fired Tuesday.

Attempts to reach Scott for comment were unsuccessful.