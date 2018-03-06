Spokane places regulations on reality police TV shows

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane City Council is placing new regulations on police reality television shows.

The City Council voted 5-1 on Monday to pass a new law requiring live police reality shows to obtain a business license, $1 million of liability insurance and written consent from people who are captured on video interacting with police.

The Spokesman-Review says the new regulations also give the Spokane Police Department authority to review footage prior to airing and imposes fines on crews that broadcast pictures of people without their permission.

City leaders say the rules will level the playing field between producers and participants.

The city hopes to protect individuals from public scrutiny when appearing in shows without their permission as well as preventing the “over-representation” of violent crime and minorities as perpetrators of crime.