Spokane sheriff’s detectives study suspicious death

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death as a possible homicide.

Deputies were called to a home north of Spokane on Thursday morning by a caregiver who discovered an unconscious male covered in blood in the bathroom. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the caregiver was there to provide assistance to a family member living in the home.

Due to the suspicious nature and the male’s injuries, sheriff’s detectives were called to conduct the investigation as a possible homicide.