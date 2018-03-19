Spring clean personal documents at Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers shred event

To help make some space in the filing cabinet, Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is hosting a free shred event this weekend.

Crime Prevention Specialist Mike Blatman says the department deals with stolen identities everyday and one way to prevent this is to properly dispose of your personal documents.

“The items will be shredded right onsite. CI will be there to shred the material, so it is not going to be hauled someplace else and be shredded. You can actually sit around and watch it if you want to do so,” says Blatman.

Newsradio 610 KONA is a proud sponsor of the Saturday event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HAPO Credit Union in Kennewick off Clearwater and in Richland off Williams.