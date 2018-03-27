Spring cleaning means cleaning out dryers to prevent house fires

As you’re making your list of spring cleaning chores, you might want to add cleaning out your dryer vents to your tasks.

Vacuuming out your dryer vents and hoses can help to avoid a dyer fire.

As lint builds up in your dryer, it can come into contact with the heating element and ignite a fire.

“If you get all the lint built up into the exhaust hose, and just continually gets back to where it’s in the machine itself. That lint can build up, and after a time it be part of the ignition itself,” says Captain Brian Ellis with the Kennewick Fire Department.

Ellis says it’s important to clean the lint out of your dryer every time you use it, and don’t run the dryer at night, or when no one is home.

“Laundry rooms are normally not close to bedrooms, so a fire can get started and get a head on it before anybody realizes it, and it’s a bigger issues at that point in time,” Ellis says with the Kennewick Fire Department.

He recommends cleaning out the hoses and vent area every six months to prevent the lint from building up and creating a fire hazard.

Hear the complete interview with CPT Brian Ellis here: