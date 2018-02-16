State authorities propose booze ban at Sauvie Island beaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has proposed a summertime ban on booze at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the department said on Thursday it has documented an increase in alcohol-related problems at the wildlife area’s beaches over the past several years. The department says 17 people were arrested on a DUI in 2017 while leaving Sauvie Island beaches.

The department said that for the last five years, nearly 500,000 people annually visit Sauvie Island beaches from May through September. It said a booze ban during summer months would “significantly reduce alcohol-related problems” and will allow the department to alleviate additional law enforcement and medical personnel that have had to increase patrols due to alcohol-related incidents.