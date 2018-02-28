State Sen. Ericksen turned down top regional EPA job

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen was named to a top-ranking job in the regional headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency but turned the job down.

Citing public records, The Seattle Times reported that the Ferndale Republican was notified in December of his appointment as a senior adviser. The job paid $133,000 a year and reported to EPA region 10’s top administrator in Seattle.

Records show the job was to begin in mid-December but got pushed back as Ericksen questioned issues such as comp time and telecommuting.

Ericksen formally turned down the job on Jan. 5. He held a media availability Jan. 8 to deny reports he had taken a full-time EPA job.

Ericksen told The Times Tuesday he wanted to sure the job would be right for him.

Ericksen held a temporary EPA job last year as part of the Trump administration’s transition team. Voters in his district unsuccessfully tried to recall him over concerns that he couldn’t juggle his legislative duties with that EPA position.