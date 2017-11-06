Stolen service dog found in Tri-Cities back with family

A stolen service dog is back home with her Oregon family after she was located in the Tri-Cities in a stolen car.

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services says a local police department handed over the golden retriever to the shelter last week. They say the juveniles pulled over for driving a stolen car, also admitted they stole the dog in Idaho. The executive director posted on social media Thursday and said they had reached out to shelters in Lewiston, Idaho but had no luck.

In a few hours, the shelter says even with the false information, they were able to locate the owners out of Lexington, OR. The family picked up the dog named Rose on Friday morning.

The shelter says because Rose is a service dog, the thieves will be charged with theft in the first degree which is a felony.