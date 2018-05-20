Stormy weather moves into Midwest as East dries out

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After a week of rainy weather, the East Coast is finally digging out of a wet and cool pattern.

A stubborn stationary front that has been sitting in the mid-Atlantic for the last week has finally dissipated, and a cold front will dry things out in the next 24 hours.

The cold front is draped from the Northeast into the Midwest and the southern Plains on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the front brought up to 100 damaging storm reports from Missouri to Texas, with winds near 70 mph and hail the size of tennis balls.

The cold front will bring a few showers to the Northeast on Sunday afternoon, but the most important part is that it will finally clear out of the Northeast by Sunday evening.

At the same time, a low pressure system will be moving along this cold front in the Ohio Valley, bringing strong storms. Some heavy rain is also possible, with slow-moving thunderstorms.

More storms are also possible in central and northern Texas due to the trailing front there.

By Monday afternoon, beautiful conditions are expected in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with a drier and mild air mass in place.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms will continue in the Ohio Valley because of the low pressure and the frontal system.

There is bad news for the Carolinas, where the front will stall again with showers for hard-hit areas in North Carolina. There should not be a ton of rain in the East, but an additional inch or two is possible over the next couple of days, especially in the Carolinas.

Despite a few showers in the East on Sunday, a much warmer day is expected with increased sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 80s all the way into New England.

