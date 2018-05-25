Student, teacher hospitalized after shooting at Indiana middle school; suspect in custody

iStock/Thinkstock(NOBLESVILLE, In.) — A middle school boy allegedly opened fire at an Indiana school Friday morning, police said, leaving a teacher and another student injured – the latest in a string of school shootings this year.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals after the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, which was reported just after 9 a.m., according to Noblesville police. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Families of the victims have been notified, said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine.

The suspect, a male student, is in custody, Noblesville police said.

Middle school students were seen running from the building to waiting buses.

The school, located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis, has been cleared, officials said.

“A secondary threat” was also made at Noblesville High School, Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

“We have not received any information that this has been anything other than a communicated threat,” Jowitt said. “We are securing the high school and taking steps to make sure that it stays secure.”

Vice President Mike Pence, an Indiana native, said he is “praying for the victims.”

“To everyone in the Noblesville community — you are on our hearts and in our prayers,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is monitoring the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation,” Holcomb said.

Friday morning’s shooting comes one week after a teenage boy allegedly stormed his Texas high school, shooting and killing 10 and wounding 13 others.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.