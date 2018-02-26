Study concludes that falls from windows are rare at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – A new report by Washington State University concludes that people rarely fall out of the windows of university buildings, and most such incidents occur off-campus at facilities the school does not own.

The report was commissioned after a student was injured falling from a window last August, and it was released Monday.

The review examined approximately 5,000 windows of various styles and configurations in the residence halls on the Pullman campus.

Based on the findings, WSU will implement several recommendations before the start of fall semester.

They include requiring the use of a side rail for all bunk or lofted beds, separating such beds from any nearby windows.

They will also provide additional written guidelines and policies related to the use and placement of lofted and bunked beds.