Suitcase at Washington governor’s office draws bomb squad

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office was evacuated for a few hours after a woman dropped off a cartoon-themed suitcase she said was for the governor and ran out of the Capitol.

Washington state Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore said that a bomb squad determined that the suitcase – which featured a one-eyed grinning monster – was filled with dry soup noodles, and the office was reopened. Moore said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was detained by troopers before she was able to leave the Capitol Campus in her white Mercedes, which she had left running. She also left a desktop computer tower in the Supreme Court building across the street.

The governor was not in the office at the time of the incident.