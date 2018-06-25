Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of ‘Making a Murderer’ subject

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the appeal of Brendan Dassey, whose murder conviction was the subject of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

ABC News has reached out to Dassey’s attorney for comment.

In 2007, Dassey was convicted as a teenager, along with his uncle Steven Avery, of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2015, his story rose to the national spotlight when his interrogation was shown as part of the Netflix series, “Making a Murderer,” which raised questions about the case.

Dassey’s attorneys argued that their client is borderline intellectually disabled and was coerced into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and were requesting a new trial.

“When you use these tactics on someone like Brendan, who is young, inexperienced with the police, naïve, compliant and suggestible, then you run the risk of getting coerced and false confessions,” his attorney Steve Drizin said in February after asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

There was no physical evidence linking the then-16-year-old to the murder, but Dassey was convicted based on statements he gave to Wisconsin investigators.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.