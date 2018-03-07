Surveillance video released of suspect stealing Schwana store safe

Deputies have reached out to the community in hopes that someone can identify a man who stole a Schwana grocery store safe.

The Grant County Sheriff’s office just released surveillance video of a man bringing in a dolly to the Outpost Grocery, sliding the safe on the cart and taking off back on February 19th. Although the video does not show off his features, officers hope someone will recognize his mannerisms.

Deputies say the man entered the store around 6 a.m. The clerk said the man was wearing a ski mask and took all the money in the cash register, before taking off with the safe. Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman says the clerk was shaken but not injured.