Suspect in shooting of 7 South Carolina officers charged with murder

The man suspected of shooting seven South Carolina police officers has been charged with murder, authorities announced Friday.

Fred Hopkins, 74, allegedly ambushed officers who were serving a search warrant for sexual assault allegations for another individual at a home in Florence, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a press conference.

Hopkins has been charged in the murder of Florence Police Department veteran Terrence Carraway, 52, who was killed Wednesday.

