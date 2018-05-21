Suspect in string of Hermiston burglaries arrested in Kennewick, leads police to more stolen items

Kennewick Police have confirmed that they arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Hermiston and Umatilla County.

KPD got a tip that Russell Scott Greene Junior might be staying at the Econolodge on Highway 395, and conducted surveillance on the motel Friday night. When they spotted Greene leaving a room, they arrested him in the parking lot.

According to a police report, Greene led police a storage facility, pointing out which units had burglarized. He also told them where they could find a storage unit filled with stolen property.

The Hermiston Police Department is already overwhelmed with items from several storage units that they’re trying to return to their proper owners.