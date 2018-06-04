Suspect in Sunday homicide faces first degree murder charge

A man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor faces first degree murder charges.

Pasco Police say they were called to 502 S. 22nd Sunday at about 1:18 PM after someone reported finding a man with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to be dead.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Abel Contreras at the home, and paramedics confirmed that he was deceased.

Witnesses told police that several other witnesses and the suspect had fled before police arrived.

Investigators tracked the suspect to the Tahitian Inn at 28th and Lewis St., and requested help from Regional SWAT members to help arrest the man.

Victor Paniagua was located in a room at the Tahitian Inn, and surrendered without incident at around 5:15 PM. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine the charges.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Investigative Service Division (ISD) at Pasco PD at (509)545-3421 about case PP18-28639 Homicide.

