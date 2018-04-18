Kennewick Police say a man arrested following an attempted robbery on Tuesday may be responsible for three similar recent robberies.
Officers were called out to Pandora’s Box on W. Clearwater Ave. Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.
Workers at the convenience store told police that a man had gone into the store and threatened a cashier with a knife while demanding cash.
The suspect fled the store empty-handed, running eastbound on Clearwater.
Kennewick Police officers spotted the suspect in the 4700 block of W. Metaline St., but the man tried to run away. Officers deployed a Taser, which allowed them to take the man into custody.
He has been identified as 21-year old Cory L. Valenti.
During the investigation detectives uncovered evidence that appears to link Valenti to three recent armed robberies at Jet Mart on N. Volland St.
Valenti was booked into Benton County Jail for 4 counts First Degree Robbery.
Be the first to comment on "Suspect in three robberies nabbed following fourth attempt"