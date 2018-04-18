Suspect in three robberies nabbed following fourth attempt

Kennewick Police say a man arrested following an attempted robbery on Tuesday may be responsible for three similar recent robberies.

Officers were called out to Pandora’s Box on W. Clearwater Ave. Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.

Workers at the convenience store told police that a man had gone into the store and threatened a cashier with a knife while demanding cash.

The suspect fled the store empty-handed, running eastbound on Clearwater.

Kennewick Police officers spotted the suspect in the 4700 block of W. Metaline St., but the man tried to run away. Officers deployed a Taser, which allowed them to take the man into custody.

He has been identified as 21-year old Cory L. Valenti.