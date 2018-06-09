Suspect who allegedly ambushed ATF agent during undercover operation is in custody: officials

ABC News(CHICAGO) — The manhunt is over for the fugitive wanted in connection to a shootout that critically wounded a Chicago-based ATF agent after an undercover firearms sting operation.

Bernard Graham, of Calumet City, surrendered himself over to authorities at about noon on Saturday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posted on its Twitter page a tweet was posted afterward confirming that the 25-year-old wanted man “is now in custody.”

The federal agency was offering $25,000 for information leading to Graham’s capture.

Federal prosecutors say Leondrey Smith, 29, met Thursday with an ATF undercover in Lansing, Illinois and accompanied other undercover ATF agents to Gary, Indiana with the intent to buy illicit firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

The agents were introduced to Raymond Truitt, 28, who allegedly demanded money in exchange for the firearms, Kirsch said.

An informant went outside to retrieve the money from the undercover agents and 19-year-old Blake King handed the informant a bag that he said contained the guns, the prosecutor said.

But when the informant opened the bag, he discovered there were no guns; the bag was loaded with kitchen pots and pans instead, said Kirsch.

King allegedly lifted a shirt over the informant’s head and then Truitt and Graham allegedly started to fire bullets at two undercover agents, striking one in the chest and arm, Kirsch said.

Truitt II was killed in the ensuing shootout with the ATF agents, Kirsch said.

Smith, of Dalton, Illinois, was being held but so far hasn’t been charged, Kirsch added.

