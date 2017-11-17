Suspected armed robber in custody

Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man in conection with yesterday afternoon’s robbery at a Benton City convenience store.

Investigators say the suspect went into the Just a Minute on 9th St. at about 5:30 pm.

The suspect had his face covered with a black mask when he flashed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk, then fled the scene.

Despite the disguise, the clerk recognized the man, and told investigators that he thought the suspect’s name might be Seth.

With the help of Gang Team, officers were able to identify the suspect as Seth Richard Waliser, 24. Officers went to the home of one of Waliser’s relatives on North River Rd., where they found Waliser and took him into custody. He was wanted on outstanding warrants.

A search warrant was executed at Waliser’s home on Della Street, and deputies uncovered the weapon believed to have been used in the robbery, as well as jacket that the robbery suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video.

Waliser was booking into the Benton County Jail on Robbery and other charges.