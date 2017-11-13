Sutherland drops bid for 5th District US House seat

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – One of two Democrats running against Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is dropping out of the race.

Matthew Sutherland says he is stepping aside to support former state legislator Lisa Brown in the race for the Spokane region House seat.

The Spokesman-Review says Sutherland will instead run for a seat in the state House of Representatives.

The announcement comes days after Brown secured support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in her bid to unseat McMorris Rodgers.

Sutherland had raised about $8,000 in support of his Congressional campaign. Brown drew attention with $224,000 raised in her first two months of campaigning.

Independent Eric Agnew also has filed for McMorris Rodgers’ seat.