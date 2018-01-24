Tar-like substance found on cars headed to Mission Ridge

Crews continue to investigate after a tar-like substance has been found on cars traveling on Mission Ridge Road.

Chelan County Public Works crews say they went over a portion of the roadway at Mission Ridge Road Tuesday to remove the substance that has been coming off the roadway. Crews starting investigating last week after drivers reported finding a fine, granulated asphalt material stuck on their cars.

The county does not believe anti-icing agents applied to the roadway caused the problem, according to Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works Director/County Engineer. Chemical anti-icing agents are used throughout the county and state, and this contamination of vehicles has not occurred in the past in Chelan County or elsewhere that he was aware of.

“We recognize the impact this situation has had on our community,” Pierson goes on to say, “Many of our employees and their families, including my own, use that road on their way to Mission Ridge Ski Resort. Our crews will be working to minimize the amount of particulate on the roadway.”

Crews are still trying to determine the source and hope the efforts to remove the substance worked.

If you find the substance on your car, public works officials say use cold water when removing it. People should not use hot water, or any hot application, to try to remove the substance. They also recommend using a degreaser or a tar remover, which can be found in local automotive stores.