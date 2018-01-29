Teen arrested for planning shooting at Enterprise Middle School

West Richland Police say a 13-year old boy was arrested Sunday on suspicion of harassment and making threats to kil..

According to a press release from the West Richland Police Department, another student at Enterprise Middle School shared the teen’s plans with a staff member on Friday. School administrators contact Police and Richland School District official, and the suspect was immediately expelled from school.

Through interview and a search warrant more evidence was collected, and the teen was taken into custody and booked at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there is no on-going threat, though extra officers from WRPD were on campus Monday morning to help reassure parents, students, and staff.