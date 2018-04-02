Teen on bicycle injured in collision with car in Kennewick

A Kennewick teen was taken to the hospital after colliding with a car Sunday night.

Kennewick Police say the accident happened at around 11:17 p.m., when the 17-year old, who was riding a bike, tried to make a right turn from W. 27th Ave. onto S. Conway St.

The boy’s bike had no reflectors or lights, and he was struck by a car.

The driver stopped to check on the teen, and then called 911.

The boy was taken to Trios to be treated for his injuries.

Officers want to reminder bicyclists that they are considered part of the motoring public and are required to obey all traffic laws and have lights and reflectors.