Thankful for snow? Where to hit the slopes Thanksgiving

The mild weather is nice for holiday travelers, but has not been great for area skiers.

Warmer, wetter weather conditions are keeping ski resorts closed, like White Pass and Ski Bluewood.

White Pass had hoped to open Thursday, but now is targeting Saturday to start the season. Ski Bluewood still has the opening date targeted for December 8th.

However, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced plans to open Saturday November 18 from 9am-4pm. The resort says that is a week earlier than scheduled and the second time in the last four seasons that the resort has been able to open prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. The resort will have some restrictions when it comes to which lifts are open.

Mt Hood Meadows plans to open this Friday, Nov. 24th depending on weather conditions. Timberline Lodge at Mt. Hood is already open.