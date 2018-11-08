Thousand Oaks mass shooter identified, used legally purchased .45-caliber handgun: Officials

KABC-TV(THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.) — The shooter in a killing rampage at a country western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, has been identified as former U.S. Marine Ian David Long, officials said.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Long was 28 years old and appeared to take his own life after being confronted in the Borderline Bar & Grill by a sheriff’s deputy and a California Highway Patrol Officer.

He said police had several minor run-ins with Long, including an incident last April in which deputies were called to his home in Newbury Park on a report that he was acting erratically. He said detectives are investigating whether Long suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“In April of this year, deputies were called to his house for a subject disturbing [the peace incident],” Dean said. “They went to the house, they talked to him. He was somewhat irate, acting a little irrationally. They called out our crisis intervention team, our mental health specialist, who met with him, talked to him and cleared him.”

Dean said that the mental health specialist didn’t feel Long was qualified to be taken “51-50,” a California penal code designation for someone that needs to be involuntarily committed for psychiatric evaluation to protect themselves or others.

“He was left at that scene last April,” Dean said.

In January 2015, Long was the victim of a battery at another bar in Thousand Oaks that deputies were called to investigate, Dean said.

Long was also involved in a traffic collision that his department investigated.

He said Long was armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun that was equipped with an extended ammunition magazine. The sheriff said the gun normally holds 10 bullets and one in the chamber. He said it was unclear how many rounds the magazine held.

“We don’t know if he reloaded his weapon or not,” Dean said.

Dean added, “PTSD might be a part of the conversation” officers had with Long when they responded in April to the disturbance call at his home.

Neighbors told ABC station KABC-TV that Long lived with his mother and appeared not to have a job.



