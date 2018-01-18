Thousands of local women will march for rights this weekend

Across the country and in the Mid-Columbia Basin thousands of women and men will take part in a demonstration for women’s rights this weekend.

Jennifer Keller is one of the organizers of the Women’s March in the Tri-Cities and says the theme this year is “Power to the Polls.”

“It’s really emphasizing how democracy isn’t a spectator sport, that everyone needs to get involved and one way women and all people can do that is to vote and to help others vote and to get involved in running for office,” says Keller.

From the demonstration in 2017, a small group or what they have dubbed a “huddle” formed to help continue the message of human rights, social and environmental justice all-year. The Honey Hive: Tri Cities Huddle Network put together several events in 2017 to show how different groups in the community are making a difference.

“People are not just sitting on their computers in their houses feeling alone, I’ve seen dozens and hundreds of people locally, that I hadn’t met previously, come out and make their voices heard. Really work on interpersonal interaction to really learn about other people,” says Keller.

The march in the Tri-Cities will be on Sunday in John Dam Plaza. Other marches are planned in Moses Lake, Yakima and Pendleton.

Marches:

Tri-Cities: Sunday, Jan. 21st at John Dam Plaza starting at 12:00 p.m.

Yakima: Saturday, Jan. 20th at Millennium Plaza. 22 S. 3rd St. at 11:00 a.m.

Pendleton: January 20th, City Hall and Library, 500 SW Dorion Ave. at 1:00 p.m.